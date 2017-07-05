C3 Pure Fibre
Taylor’s rape trial postponed

July 4, 2017
Mario Grey
The Grand Court trial for a man who has been in police custody since January has been postponed to a later date.

Siegal Taylor was arrested earlier this year for rape and indecent assault and Justice Michael Wood granted his bail application Tuesday (04 July).

Mr.Taylor was arrested following an incident on New Year’s Day where a twenty year old Bodden Town woman was also arrested for aiding and abetting the incident.

The court said the trial was postponed as the crown awaits more information before commencing the trial.

Mr. Taylor was placed on a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am and his travel documents have been seized by authorities.

He is prevented from contacting any of the parties involved in the case and the matter is expected to begin in Grand Court 24th July.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

