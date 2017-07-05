Taylor’s rape trial postponed

The Grand Court trial for a man who has been in police custody since January has been postponed to a later date.

Siegal Taylor was arrested earlier this year for rape and indecent assault and Justice Michael Wood granted his bail application Tuesday (04 July).

Mr.Taylor was arrested following an incident on New Year’s Day where a twenty year old Bodden Town woman was also arrested for aiding and abetting the incident.

The court said the trial was postponed as the crown awaits more information before commencing the trial.

Mr. Taylor was placed on a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am and his travel documents have been seized by authorities.

He is prevented from contacting any of the parties involved in the case and the matter is expected to begin in Grand Court 24th July.

