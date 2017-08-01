Teen’s emergency first response training kicks in at accident scene

A quick-thinking Newlands teenager put his newly-acquired emergency first response skills to the test, after coming across a car crash in Lower Valley Sunday night.

16-year old Gabriel Watler told Cayman 27 he was heading to his grandma’s house when he happened upon the accident scene along Shamrock Rd. near Trumbach Dr. The teenager had just completed his emergency first responders course as part of a diving scholarship through GoPro divers.

He said when he saw one of the accident victims apparently in distress, he stopped to help, and his training took over.

“Since she was having chest pains, she was breathing pretty fast, so I told her to take slow deep breaths, slow deep breaths in and out. And I assessed her, I checked her neck to see if she had any spinal injuries, neck injuries, I went down, ckecked her legs, checked everything,” said Mr. Watler.

Mr. Watler told Cayman 27 he stayed with the victim, comforting her for about hour before an ambulance arrived.

