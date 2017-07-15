Long time ago, The Sports Guy went to a horse camp, but he was afraid of the horses, so they saddled him with a pony instead named ‘Sundance’. It was a summer he’ll never forget. Almost 30 years later, The Sports Guy gets back on the saddle. Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio shows the Sports Guy the ropes at the Equestrian Center.
-
The Sports Guy Does Equestrian
July 14, 2017
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
