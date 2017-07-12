‘The Sports Intern’ Christian Glidden

On the tail end of his second internship with Cayman 27, the man affectionately known as ‘Big Biscuit’ reflects on the progress he’s made as a producer, while recapping some of the new skills he learned his second time around. An avid swimmer, Glidden says a return to the pool in his new role was one of the highlights of his internship, producing one of the most well received pieces in social media for his work in the 2017 Landon Von Kanel Memorial Swim Meet.

