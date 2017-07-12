C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Let's Talk Sports

‘The Sports Intern’ Christian Glidden

July 12, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

On the tail end of his second internship with Cayman 27, the man affectionately known as ‘Big Biscuit’ reflects on the progress he’s made as a producer, while recapping some of the new skills he learned his second time around. An avid swimmer, Glidden says a return to the pool in his new role was one of the highlights of his internship, producing one of the most well received pieces in social media for his work in the 2017 Landon Von Kanel Memorial Swim Meet.

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: