This heat is no joke, Doctor encourages people to take precautions outside

You don’t need our weather man to tell you that it is hot outside.

And one dermatologist on island is asking the public to take precautions.

While out and about during the summer months, if you start to feel nausea, dizziness and a headache, Dr. De Miguel says your body may be getting dehydrated and if untreated, you can face heat stroke or exhaustion.

“And the humidity we have, even though we don’t feel it, is going to cause dehydration through the skin , so we are evaporating all the liquids so we have to replace them by drinking,” said Dr. Rebeca De Miguel, a Dermatologist from the Celimar clinic.

Dr. De Miguel encourages people to wear sun glasses and hats, drink lots of water, find shade and try not to be outside too much between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm.

