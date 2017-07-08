C3 Pure Fibre
Top Story: The Royal Navy visit and new equipment for emergency services

July 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Royal Navy stormed Governor’s beach this morning in an exercise aimed to practicing response should Cayman be hit by a natural disaster.  Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was there and he joined Tonie Chisholm to talk more about the exercise and what it means for us.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

