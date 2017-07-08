Top Story: The Royal Navy visit and new equipment for emergency services

The Royal Navy stormed Governor’s beach this morning in an exercise aimed to practicing response should Cayman be hit by a natural disaster. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was there and he joined Tonie Chisholm to talk more about the exercise and what it means for us.
