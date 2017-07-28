Track and Field: Hyman headed to IAAF Worlds

Cayman will have two athletes at next month’s IAAF World Championships in London. Kemar Hyman will compete in the men’s 100 meters at the international event. The 100-meter national record holder ran a season’s best 10.15 at the IAAF World Challenge in Madrid, leaving him slightly outside the 10.12 qualifying mark. However, with only 34 entrants hitting the mark, Hyman sat in a tie for 39th, anxiously awaiting a call. With 56 entrants needed for the event, the invitation was inevitable but with the event fast approaching, Hyman was left unsure.

“It’s a different process than I’m used to because I would always hit the time and go as normal.”

This will be Hyman’s 4th World Championships as a professional, and Cayman’s premier sprinter says it’s coming on the heels of one of his most challenging seasons.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of knick-knacks the entire season, going back to Island Games where I pushed myself a little too hard in the relay.”

Hyman will join 400-meter specialist Jamal Walton who qualified with his sub-45 time record time at the Under-20 Pan-Am Championships.

