Track and Field: Loginov 7th at Maccabi, Larner wins 3000m at USATF

Alex Loginov placed 5th in the 1500 meters of the 2017 Maccabi Games, Cayman’s highest finish in it’s inaugural appearance at the event. Pierre Sokohl placed 12th in the 800 meters.

Derek Larner competed at the USATF Masters, winning the 3000 meter steeplechase with a time of 11:50.66 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

