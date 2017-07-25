C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Sports

Track and Field: Walton earns birth to IAAF Worlds with blazing sub-45 time

July 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

 

Cayman’s Jamal Walton won another gold medal this past weekend, running a blazing sub-45 time in the 400-meters at the Under-20 Pan American Games in Peru, clocking in at 44.99 seconds.

The time was not only an American junior class record at the games, but a Cayman Islands national record. Walton’s 400-meter time was the 2nd fastest in American high school history.

The Caymanian sprinter now qualifies for the IAAF World Championships next month. This is the second time this season Walton has set the Cayman Islands 400-meter national record, as he set the previous record in May at the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 4A4 championships.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: