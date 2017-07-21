Two cars abandoned at sea

Two separate cars in different locations have been abandoned one was left on the beach, the other in the sea.

According to police the driver of a silver Mitsubishi car lost control of his vehicle while traveling along North Church street before coming to rest in shallow water off the iron shore.

Police personnel and fire service responders were on the scene to assist with the vehicle’s removal and one passerby said the driver made an escape.

“Well I was just a by-passer like any other people and I saw the vehicle there into the water already the cause of the accident i really ignore it you know what happens and how it happens. i saw the car in the water already i know the guy went in through the bushes behind you there that’s about all i know,” Mr. Olares said.

A separate car was also left along the beach in south sound across from the cayman cross apartments..

D.O.E’s Scott Slaybaugh said he has handed the matter over to the D.E.H who has placed a sticker urging the driver to remove the vehicle.

Mr. Slaybaugh said the D.O.E doesn’t want oil to leak from the vehicle and eventually run into the sea.

We’ve reached out to the D.E.H for comment but Director Roydell Carter said he is off island.

