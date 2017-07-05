C3 Pure Fibre
Unity Government celebrates

July 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
It was a sight, this time last year, many would have said it would never happen, Progressives Leader and Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and CDP leader Hon McKeeva Bush sharing the same stage.
But that’s what happened last night (Monday 3 July) at Lion’s Civic Centre as the national unity government hosted its “Evening of Gratitude” to celebrate the formation of the new government and a successful campaign.
“This is not just a Progressives event, but an event that recognises that we have a government that is in fact a coalition and that we are all working together, working together happily,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Independent MLA and Minister Dwayne Seymour agreed, adding, “When we talk it’s like we are all one body and I really appreciate the atmosphere in (Cabinet) there.”

As for the CDP leader, ” I think this is what the country wants, the country wants unity.”
Just over 500 people attended the event. They were treated drinks, food and live music from Regeneration Band.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

