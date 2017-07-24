C3 Pure Fibre
UPDATE: “All clear” given as diesel tank fire extinguished

July 24, 2017
Kevin Morales
Fire Officers have extinguished the fire at the Sol Fuel distribution centre on South Church Street.

The “all clear” was issued shortly after 2:45 a.m. Monday (24 July) and residents were advised that they can safely return to their homes.

The officers fought the fire for over eight hours. An Esso technician reported the fire around 4:44 p.m. Sunday (23 July) and at 5:10 p.m. Acting Station Officer Colbert Miller ordered to conduct an emergency evacuation within a half-mile radius of the scene. A 1,000-foot exclusion zone also was established, blocking several roads in the area.

The fire raged inside a tank holding 14,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

“We should all be proud of the response from our firefighters and other first responders today,” Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a statement. “They did a great job and all worked together under challenging circumstances. I am also pleased to report there were no injuries. This was a potentially dangerous fire involving a large quantity of fuel, and our first responders did what needed to be done to keep the public safe.”

A unified command post was established at Sunset House, and included HMCI staff, Fire Services officers, EMS, Police, Sol, and the Chief Petroleum Inspector.

CIFS and RCIPS investigators continue looking into what caused the fire.

Fire officers will remain on the scene throughout the night as a precautionary watch.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

