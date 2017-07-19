C3 Pure Fibre
Visiting doctor pronounced dead at hospital

July 18, 2017
Mrs. Vary Jones-Leslie was a gynecologist based in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She passed away around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning (18 July) in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

She had worked as a visiting clinician in Cayman for years and had touched down in Grand Cayman minutes before a taxi van hit her Tuesday morning (17 July) on Roberts Drive near Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking entrance.

Her husband arrived in Cayman Tuesday (17 July) after the accident.

Condolences and words urging courtesy on the roads poured in from the country’s leaders and road safety advocates.

Health Services Authority C.E.O Ms. Lizette Yearwood said her team was deeply saddened by the tragedy and in a statement sent to Cayman 27 she extended condolences to Dr. Jones-Leslie’s family and colleagues both in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere.

Acting Medical Director Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin said her life and work as a clinician will be remembered by all of us. Her warm spirit, caring attitude and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others was exemplary.

The 69-year-old Bodden Town taxi driver was treated at hospital Tuesday (18 July) after the incident. He has since been released.

Cayman 27 reached out  to the Public Transport Unit to ask about his driving record history. They pointed us to the ministry who issued us a statement.

“Given the tragic accident is the subject of an ongoing R.C.I.P.S. investigation I am not able to provide comment other than what has been issued in the Deputy Premier’s statements,”

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

