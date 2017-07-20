Fresh off ‘National Championship 2’ Ramgeet says he’s happy with the turnout from this past weekend’s event, while Whitaker, now a back-to-back winner of the ‘expert class’ is humble in victory. Medina adds being apart of the ‘Nuttin 2 Lose’ team brings a genuine sports culture to Watercraft.
-
Share This!
Watercraft: CIWA President Vincent Ramgeet, Javier Medina, GJ Whitaker
July 20, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports
Cayman Netball President: Lucille Seymour
July 20, 2017
Let's Talk Sports
Golf: Andrew and Aaron Jarvis
July 20, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.