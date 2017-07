In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers were lead by a long rushing touchdown by Shenel Gall, a touchdown catch by Maggie Ebanks and two interceptions for touchdowns by Jennifer Choice and Tanjana Campbell as they blanked the Maples Jaguars 28-0.

In the men’s division, a nice catch by Anthony Chin (and dab) helped the BK Panthers defeat the Hellicats 13-0.

For all of the week 43 results visit http://www.ciffa.ky/

