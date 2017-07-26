West Bay speaks out

After the politicians and attorneys have had their say, I set out today to speak with the average West Bay resident and get their thoughts on the situation like their thoughts on McKeeva Bush’s recent arrest.

When it comes to politics, West Bay residents have a reputation for strong opinions and even stronger loyalties.

William Bush says he’s a cousin of embattled Speaker of the House and West Bay West MLA McKeeva Bush who was charged last week in Florida with battery after a casino employee says he grabbed her buttocks. He stated several times that he doesn’t believe what is being said against Mr. Bush.

“I wasn’t there and I don’t know but like I tell you I’m willing for him that’s what I can tell you, I’m willing for him to stay… that’s my concern, make him stay where he is because his job is his job.” said William Bush.

According to Broward County clerk of courts records, Mr. Bush plead not guilty to the charge. His attorney has called the arrest ridiculous.

West Bay resident Mack Bush says there is no relation but he is still giving the long time legislator the benefit of the doubt.

Mack Bush proudly proclaimed, “McKeeva Bush is the good guy… McKeeva Bush is a man that came from a good family and he would help anybody, anybody doesn’t matter where he’s from as long as he knows the cause. Somebody had something to do with that. If it is so, if it’s the other side of the coin then let justice prevail but as far as I can tell you about him, McKeeva is one of the greatest people that came from the soil of this island.”

He says he disagrees with calls from opposition lawmakers for Mr. Bush to step down as speaker.

“McKeeva Bush should never be removed they should have more respect.” said Mack Bush.

Mr. Bush does not expect to be removed. In fact he says he will be completely exonerated when all is said and done. The Florida state attorneys office must now decide whether to pursue prosecution.

