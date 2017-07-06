What the heck is a hickatee? DOE explains this brackish water turtle

Can you tell the difference between a sea turtle and a hickatee? The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it’s easy to spot the difference if you look at the feet.

Hickatees – also known as ‘sliders’ – are found in fresh or brackish water, like ponds and mangrove areas. They have developed feet with little claws.

Sea turtles live mainly at sea, but adult females come to the beach between May and September to lay their eggs. They have smooth flippers.

“We often get calls, and the course of action to rescue a sea turtle or a hickatee that’s in a dangerous area would be different, because they have different habitats so they need to be released in different areas,” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

The DOE said if you find sea turtle adults or hatchlings in a dangerous area, to call the turtle hotline at 938-NEST.

Hickatees can be returned to ponds, which are usually nearby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

