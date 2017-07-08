What’s old is new again in new Gallery exhibit

The National Gallery’s assistant curator plumbed 40 years of archival material to create an entirely new exhibit.

“Mediating self: identity in the body,” debuted last week. The exhibition takes a look at how we use our bodies, how artists portray those bodies, and how those portrayals can help us navigate our sense of self, and our identities.

Kerri-Anne Chisolm told Cayman 27 re-visiting the permanent collection often gives new context to old works.

“I think a lot of times when we think about the collection, we think oh, these dusty artworks, but there is so much we can learn from them and a lot of rich research that we can get from those pieces,” said Ms. Chisolm.

The exhibit features drawings, lithographs, paintings, sculptures, and photo/video installations.

