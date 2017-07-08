C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

What’s old is new again in new Gallery exhibit

July 7, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The National Gallery’s assistant curator plumbed 40 years of archival material to create an entirely new exhibit.

“Mediating self: identity in the body,” debuted last week. The exhibition takes a look at how we use our bodies, how artists portray those bodies, and how those portrayals can help us navigate our sense of self, and our identities.

Kerri-Anne Chisolm told Cayman 27 re-visiting the permanent collection often gives new context to old works.

“I think a lot of times when we think about the collection, we think oh, these dusty artworks, but there is so much we can learn from them and a lot of rich research that we can get from those pieces,” said Ms. Chisolm.

The exhibit features drawings, lithographs, paintings, sculptures, and photo/video installations.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: