Environment News

With machines on the fritz, DEH staff sorts recyclables by hand

July 21, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

While their recycling machinery is on the fritz, employees at the George Town landfill are separating cans and bottles by hand.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) told Cayman 27 one of its recycling machines is temporarily out of service. The DEH said it might take a couple of weeks to sort out a fix. Until then, employees are sorting and separating commingled recyclables the old fashioned way.

“You can see that there’s a lot of good people that have cleaned the cans out, which is what we need, because we don’t want to attract rats and we don’t want to make it too difficult for these people here,” said DEH Assistant Director of Solid Waste Mark Rowlands.

Mr. Rowlands kindly reminds the public to make sure recycled items are cleaned out before placing them in the appropriate container.

Also, there is no need to put recyclables in a plastic bags.

 

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

