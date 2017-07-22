With machines on the fritz, DEH staff sorts recyclables by hand

While their recycling machinery is on the fritz, employees at the George Town landfill are separating cans and bottles by hand.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) told Cayman 27 one of its recycling machines is temporarily out of service. The DEH said it might take a couple of weeks to sort out a fix. Until then, employees are sorting and separating commingled recyclables the old fashioned way.

“You can see that there’s a lot of good people that have cleaned the cans out, which is what we need, because we don’t want to attract rats and we don’t want to make it too difficult for these people here,” said DEH Assistant Director of Solid Waste Mark Rowlands.

Mr. Rowlands kindly reminds the public to make sure recycled items are cleaned out before placing them in the appropriate container.

Also, there is no need to put recyclables in a plastic bags.

