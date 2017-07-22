C3 Pure Fibre
Woman arrested for DUI after early morning crash

July 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 44-year-old North Side woman is now on police bail after being arrested this morning (21 July) on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the RCIPS the woman was arrested shortly after a crash along Frank Sound.

Police said just past 1:15 am officers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Frank Sound Road near house number 645.

When they arrived they found a black Honda in the trees at the side of the road. The female driver was alone in the vehicle with only minor injuries.

They said the vehicle was significantly damaged.

