Woman found dead in GT apartment, no foul play suspected

Police say they have found no suspicious circumstances in the death of a 42-year-old woman discovered in her apartment on Saturday (15 July) afternoon.

According to the RCIPS the woman was found in her Windsor Park apartment shortly after midday. Police say 911 received a call from the woman’s landlord saying she had not seen her tenant for several days.

Upon arrival officers and emergency personnel found the woman dead in her apartment. She reportedly had a long history of illness.

Criminal investigation department is continuing investigations.

