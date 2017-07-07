C3 Pure Fibre
Woman stabbed multiple times in East End attack

July 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A woman is now warded in stable, but serious condition at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at her East End work place Thursday (6 July).

The alleged attacker, a 28-year old East End man is now in police custody. Police say they believe the two know each other. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident at his home on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 6.20 p.m. at Ocean Frontiers dive shop, in East End.  

The man reportedly attacked the woman with a knife, stabbing her several times. Shop employees intervened and two of whom were also attacked, suffering minor injuries. 

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more details on this developing story.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

