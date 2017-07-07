Woman stabbed multiple times in East End attack

A woman is now warded in stable, but serious condition at the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at her East End work place Thursday (6 July).

The alleged attacker, a 28-year old East End man is now in police custody. Police say they believe the two know each other. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident at his home on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 6.20 p.m. at Ocean Frontiers dive shop, in East End.

The man reportedly attacked the woman with a knife, stabbing her several times. Shop employees intervened and two of whom were also attacked, suffering minor injuries.

