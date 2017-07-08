Zimmerman on Maccabiah Games: ‘Atmosphere is electric’

Cayman’s Doran Zimmerman says it was an electric atmosphere at yesterday’s opening ceremonies of the 20th Maccabiah Games.

“It was vibrant and colourful, definitely a historic and monumental ceremony that I will remember forever.”

Zimmerman, along with Alex Loginov and brothers Charles-Antoine and Pierre-Louis Sokohl were greeted to a warm response from over 9000 athletes in attendance, as Cayman’s first ever delegation were introduced.

“Although, we were one of the smallest delegations, the crowd went wild when we walked out.”

For an update on all of Cayman’s athletes at The Maccabiah Games visit http://www.maccabiah.com/2017/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

