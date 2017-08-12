C3 Pure Fibre
120/200 people don’t use condoms according to Cayman AIDS Foundation CEO Noel Cayasso-Smith

August 11, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Out of 200 people, 120 do not use condoms, that’s one of the findings in the Cayman AIDS foundation’s latest study, joining me is Noel Cayasso-Smith, CEO of the Cayman AIDS Foundation, to discuss issues.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

