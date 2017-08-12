120/200 people don’t use condoms according to Cayman AIDS Foundation CEO Noel Cayasso-Smith

Out of 200 people, 120 do not use condoms, that’s one of the findings in the Cayman AIDS foundation’s latest study, joining me is Noel Cayasso-Smith, CEO of the Cayman AIDS Foundation, to discuss issues.
