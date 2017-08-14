C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

14 Caymanians join Education Services

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

14 new Caymanian educators have been hired by the Ministry of Education and Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith said this is the most natives hired to date in different roles.

The Education Department said as of Wednesday (23 Aug) there are 725 staff members in education services and said 70 of those are new hires.

The Acting Education Chief Officer said her department is intent on hiring more Caymanians before next year.

“We varied in the number of teachers coming back but I think this year is our largest intake of Caymanians in different roles. Through the year obviously people finish their programmes at different times so as we go through the year we’ll probably add some more Caymanians,” Ms. Monteith explained.

Ms. Monteith said there are now six new teachers, three new Deputy Principals, a speech and language therapist, an Assistant Education Psychologist, one technology technician, a reading specialist and a returning art teacher who previously left the education system.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: