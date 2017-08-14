14 Caymanians join Education Services

14 new Caymanian educators have been hired by the Ministry of Education and Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith said this is the most natives hired to date in different roles.

The Education Department said as of Wednesday (23 Aug) there are 725 staff members in education services and said 70 of those are new hires.

The Acting Education Chief Officer said her department is intent on hiring more Caymanians before next year.

“We varied in the number of teachers coming back but I think this year is our largest intake of Caymanians in different roles. Through the year obviously people finish their programmes at different times so as we go through the year we’ll probably add some more Caymanians,” Ms. Monteith explained.

Ms. Monteith said there are now six new teachers, three new Deputy Principals, a speech and language therapist, an Assistant Education Psychologist, one technology technician, a reading specialist and a returning art teacher who previously left the education system.

