2 years on, sister of fatal crash victim appeals for justice

Two years after bicyclist Rhonda Azan was struck and killed in a Savannah traffic smash, her sister told Cayman 27 the family still waits for justice.

She said she’s disappointed the Director of Public Prosecutions Office decided not to pursue charges against the driver involved.

“There’s no words to explain it in that sudden loss, nothing fills the void ever,” said Andrea Calderon, the sixth of eight children in a large nuclear family.

She told Cayman 27 the pain of her sister Rhonda Azan’s untimely death still feels fresh.

On a rainy Friday night, 2 October, 2015, near the intersection of Shamrock Rd and Matilda Dr., 61-year-old Rhonda Azan was knocked from her cycle as she pedaled towards George Town against traffic, struck by a tan Ford F-250 truck in the eastbound lane.

“The trauma that killed my sister almost instantaneously, was not just a mere bump, it was a big impact that threw her so many feet into the air, and she landed on a concrete wall and then down on the tarmac,” said Ms. Calderon.

The autopsy report detailed blunt impact trauma to the head, and multiple fractures. Rhonda Azan was pronounced dead less than an hour after the crash, at 7:28 pm.

The driver, a 54-year old male, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and bailed. Police confirmed the case file was completed and sent to the DPP, who decided not to file charges.

“The law must be carried out, justice must be served, they just can’t brush it aside because he is the minister or a choir leader, or whatever, with the church,” said Ms. Calderon.

The DPP’s office declined to comment on the Rhonda Azan case specifically, but said its charging decisions are based on whether there is sufficient evidence against the defendant, whether the case is in the public interest, and whether there is a realistic prospect of securing a conviction.

For Rhonda Azan’s sister, the frustration continues. She told Cayman 27 she still wants to know where exactly the evidence came up short.

“I don’t know what more evidence they need,” said Ms. Calderon.

Cayman 27 has submitted a Freedom of Information request to the DPP to find out where exactly Ms. Azan’ s case fell short of the threshold for charges.

