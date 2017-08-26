C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

41% of PR applications granted as review board gains steam

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The six-person team tasked with clearing Cayman’s Permanent Residency (PR) backlog have made steady progress over the last couple of weeks, reviewing 86 more applications, a little more than ten per meeting, but more than a thousand remain to be seen.

According to figures straight from the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration, 232 applications have been reviewed, and of those, 96 (41%) have been approved, 65 (28%) refused, 55 (24%) deferred, and the remaining 7% were either withdrawn, or were found to have missed the application deadline.

Now that there’s a team in place tasked to review the applications, the pace is picking up. In the last two weeks, the board met eight times, reviewing 86 applications.

Of those, 43 (50%) were approved, 28 (33%) were refused, and the remaining 17% were either deferred, withdrawn, or deemed ‘no power.’

The big figure, however, is 1,000. The Ministry told Cayman 27 that’s not an exact figure, just an estimate – likely on the low end – of the number of PR applications that remain. The Ministry said applications are still coming in and adding to the total.

If the review board is able to keep up with its current pace, reviewing around 40 cases a week, it could potentially review 1,000 applications in around six months. A comforting statistic, perhaps, for the many hundreds still waiting.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: