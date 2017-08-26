41% of PR applications granted as review board gains steam

The six-person team tasked with clearing Cayman’s Permanent Residency (PR) backlog have made steady progress over the last couple of weeks, reviewing 86 more applications, a little more than ten per meeting, but more than a thousand remain to be seen.

According to figures straight from the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration, 232 applications have been reviewed, and of those, 96 (41%) have been approved, 65 (28%) refused, 55 (24%) deferred, and the remaining 7% were either withdrawn, or were found to have missed the application deadline.

Now that there’s a team in place tasked to review the applications, the pace is picking up. In the last two weeks, the board met eight times, reviewing 86 applications.

Of those, 43 (50%) were approved, 28 (33%) were refused, and the remaining 17% were either deferred, withdrawn, or deemed ‘no power.’

The big figure, however, is 1,000. The Ministry told Cayman 27 that’s not an exact figure, just an estimate – likely on the low end – of the number of PR applications that remain. The Ministry said applications are still coming in and adding to the total.

If the review board is able to keep up with its current pace, reviewing around 40 cases a week, it could potentially review 1,000 applications in around six months. A comforting statistic, perhaps, for the many hundreds still waiting.

