43 more PR applications approved, backlog still more than 1,000

August 25, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The wait for permanent residency is over for 43 more applicants, that according to new figures from the Immigration ministry.

The committee tasked with clearing the PR backlog, still estimated at more than 1,000 met eight times over the last two weeks, reviewing a total of 86 applications.

43 approved, 28 refused, 13 deferred, one withdrawn, and one deemed ‘no power, ‘ which means the applicant missed the deadline to apply.

This latest batch of decisions brings the total number of applications reviewed to 232.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

