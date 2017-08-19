C3 Pure Fibre
Accidental fuel spill in a George Town apartment complex

August 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One George Town apartment complex had their water supply contaminated due to an accidental fuel spill this week according to the Cayman Islands Water Authority.

The Authority says the contamination was discovered on 16th August after one resident had complained that the tap water tasted and smelled like fuel.

An investigation was immediately conducted by the Authority and it was discovered that fuel had soaked into the soil, affecting the water pipeline.

It impacted all residents in the complex. The water pipes have been since changed.

In a statement issued by the Authority, it says, in a statement, “This is why petroleum products should always be stored properly and should never be disposed of directly into the ground, the sea, storm drains or the sewer, and accidental spills should be avoided at all costs,” said Water resources engineer Hendrik-Jan Van Genderen.

About the author

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

