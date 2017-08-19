Accidental fuel spill in a George Town apartment complex

One George Town apartment complex had their water supply contaminated due to an accidental fuel spill this week according to the Cayman Islands Water Authority.

The Authority says the contamination was discovered on 16th August after one resident had complained that the tap water tasted and smelled like fuel.

An investigation was immediately conducted by the Authority and it was discovered that fuel had soaked into the soil, affecting the water pipeline.

It impacted all residents in the complex. The water pipes have been since changed.

In a statement issued by the Authority, it says, in a statement, “This is why petroleum products should always be stored properly and should never be disposed of directly into the ground, the sea, storm drains or the sewer, and accidental spills should be avoided at all costs,” said Water resources engineer Hendrik-Jan Van Genderen.

