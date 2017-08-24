Adventists gift students with supplies and knowledge for upcoming school year

Local churches came together to donate more than two hundred schoolbags and dozens of packets of supplies to the the community last Sunday.

The Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists took collections over three months before handing out donations at a family fun day at the airport park.

Church members also took the opportunity to ready students for school and the social pressures that come along with it speaking to them about drug use and teenage pregnancy.

“The Bible said train up a child in the way that he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it and so from telling them about drugs and teenage pregnancy at a early age, they will remember, the natural attitudes we try to instill in them to stay away from drugs and sex,” said Assistant Community Service Director for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Angela Hall.

Over 300 students attended, this is the second year this event has been running.

