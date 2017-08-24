C3 Pure Fibre
Adventists gift students with supplies and knowledge for upcoming school year

August 23, 2017
Philipp Richter
Local churches came together to donate more than two hundred schoolbags and dozens of packets of supplies to the the community last Sunday.

The Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists took collections over three months before handing out donations at a family fun day at the airport park.

Church members also took the opportunity to ready students for school and the social pressures that come along with it speaking to them about drug use and teenage pregnancy.

“The Bible said train up a child in the way that he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it and so from telling them about drugs and teenage pregnancy at a early age, they will remember, the natural attitudes we try to instill in them to stay away from drugs and sex,” said Assistant Community Service Director for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Angela Hall.

Over 300 students attended, this is the second year this event has been running.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

