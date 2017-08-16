Appeal made for more road signs following crash

A vehicle collision near Pasadora Place Tuesday (15 Aug) morning has prompted a call for more road signage in the area to protect drivers.

Police confirmed the motor vehicle accident happened on Smith Road resulting in non-life threatening injuries to the motorists.

A silver car involved in the crash was removed by the wrecker and the car is said to have collided with another close to Pasadora Place.

Eye Witness Tyrone Farnum said he has been appealing for proper signs for people approaching the roundabout.

“Now a lady almost loose her life today because she was turning and the other person feel like they shouldn’t have stop proper signage is not in place we cannot give way there,” Mr. Farnum said.

Mr. Farnum said people become confused when approaching the roundabout located close to the Windsor Park entrance on Smith Road and said people should remember Smith Road is a residential area and safe driving is a must.

