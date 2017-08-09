Arrival of high profile sports medicine physicians at HCCI uncertain

The likelihood of high profile orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Jeff Dugas of the Andrews Institute in Birmingham, Alabama practicing medicine in Cayman are uncertain. Health City’s Head of Orthopedics Dr. Chandy Abraham said in May that the physicians were ’50-50′.

Cayman 27 reached out to HCCI this week who said “we do not have a further update at the moment.”

Both Andrews and Dugas have operated on numerous professional athletes from both the NFL, WWE and MLB, potentially creating an increase in medical tourism to Cayman.

Andrews is the team doctor for both the Washington’s NFL franchise along with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, along with being affiliated with both Auburn University and the University of Alabama.

