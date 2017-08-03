Ato Stephens trial recap

Justice Michael Wood tomorrow expects to hand down a verdict in the Ato Stephens indecent assault trial. The former track coach pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecent assault and one charge of gross indecency. The verdict would bring to a close the high profile case involving the long time track coach, who is married to Cayman Islands Athletics Technical Director Cydonie Mothersill and a then 14 year old complainant.

In February 2016 police issued a report on a local coach they believed was involved in a sexual assault with an underage girl he coached, which turned out to be Mr. Stephens, who fled the country as police looked for him. Mr. Stephens was located and taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Florida six months later. He applied for but was denied bail. In February of this year, a year after the initial complaint was made Mr Stephens was extradited from the US to the Cayman Islands and made his initial court appearance shortly after. His trial began last week.

The Ato Stephens trial resumes tomorrow with Justice Michael Wood expected to deliver his verdict on the indecent assault trial. He will reveal his decision on the Trinidad born coach who has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency.

Prosecution Cheryll Richards and defense attorney Paul Keller cross examined all who took the stand, went over evidence submitted to the court and established time lines of events.

The court heard how flirting between the two began after a track event in Atlanta. They began exchanging text messages and photos which served as the bulk of the evidence showing the development of the coach and student to a sexual and flirtatious relationship.

The teenage girl testified via video link and explained to the court that Mr. Stephens intimidated her with threats of kicking her off the track team unless she did what he wanted of her. Which included allowing him to touch her and the exchange of explicit photos of the minor.

The mother relayed to the court her discovery of what was happening and her confronting Mr. Stephens. She says he quickly admitted to being in possession of partially nude photos of the underage girl, begged for forgiveness and asked for it to not be reported to the police.

Minors from the track team were questioned about the drop off schedule after practices to verify whether Mr. Stephens had the opportunity to assault the teenage girl as she claims. All three said the complainant was usually among the first to be dropped home by Mr. Stephens after practice and they could not remember a time when the alleged victim was last to be dropped off. Which is when the girl said she engaged in sexual acts with Mr. Stephens.

Mr. Stephens admitted to the court he willingly partook in the flirtatious relationship and expressed shame and guilt but insists things between them never progressed any further.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

