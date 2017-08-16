Back to school bash, Progressives donate supplies

And with days to go before the new school term begins, Government MLA’s and Councilors gifted over 200 kids with school supplies this past Saturday.

Kids of varying ages from primary schools all across the Cayman islands gathered at the annual back to school drive put on by the Progressives at their Crewe Road headquarters. All supplies were funded by party member donations.

“And the kids really look forward to this, so it’s just giving back to the community and that’s what we’re here for, to represent and also to give back to the kids,” said Councilor for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Land, Barbara Conolly.

Mrs. Conolly, the education councilor says plans are in the works to reward students excelling in school, but she needs to finalize how that will happen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

