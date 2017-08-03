Barrett: ‘Change is good’, praises Byrd for contributions

Head Coach Ryan Barrett return to his role after new leadership was appointed atop the Cayman Islands Boxing Association earlier this week. Barrett had previously said he wouldn’t return unless changes were made. We spoke with Cayman 27 earlier today on the shake up. President Anne-Marie Byrd was praised for her contributions to the sport, while adding change in the program’s leadership is welcomed.

“Sometimes change is what people need, after being in the position for the long time. She’s (Byrd) done a tremendous job over the years and brought boxing to a high standard, and my aim is to bring the program to a higher standard boxing wise.”

