Barrett: ‘Change is good’, praises Byrd for contributions

August 2, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Head Coach Ryan Barrett return to his role after new leadership was appointed atop the Cayman Islands Boxing Association earlier this week. Barrett  had previously said he wouldn’t return unless changes were made. We spoke with Cayman 27 earlier today on the shake up. President Anne-Marie Byrd was praised for her contributions to the sport, while adding change in the program’s leadership is welcomed.

“Sometimes change is what people need, after being in the position for the long time. She’s (Byrd) done a tremendous job over the years and brought boxing to a high standard, and my aim is to bring the program to a higher standard boxing wise.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

