Basketball: No invite extended to CIBA for Cayman Classic

August 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Inaugural Cayman Islands Classic NCAA Basketball Tournament will not be including Cayman’s national men’s basketball team. The event, which is taking place on 20-22 November, 2017 between American universities Iowa, Cincinnati, Wyoming, UAB, Richmond, Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, Buffalo & South Dakota State. CIBA President Richard Parchment says his organization is disappointed they weren’t included.

“It would have been nice to have them involved, but I understand how classics are involved, moving forward we’d like to have some sort of playoff where one of the teams plays our national team, but it’s the first one so we want to get it right.”

Cayman’s men’s team recently won their first ever gold medal at the Islands Games this past summer and will begin training for the 2018 Caribbean Basketball Federation Championships.

