Crime News

Beggar stabs man in chest, suspect on the run

August 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A man has been stabbed this morning (8 August) by a panhandler.

According to an RCIPS press release the victim suffered stab wounds to his chest.

Police say the incident happened around 1.30am near this Subway location in Anderson Square, George Town.

They said when the man refused to give money to the panhandler the suspect persisted.

Police say the victim pushed the panhandler away at which point the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with an object and ran toward Cardinall Avenue and onto Fort Street, George Town.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call police at George Town police station on 949-4222 or can 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

