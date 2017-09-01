C3 Pure Fibre
Big Story: MLA Bryan talks about first-time LA experience

August 31, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
First-time MLA Kenneth Bryan made his debut last week in the LA. He placed two motions on the LA agenda for debate, but they were withdrawn. He joins Janelle Muttoo to talk about what happened and about his overall first time experience as a new legislator.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

