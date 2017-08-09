Bodden claims extra prison time cost him jobs

Sherlock Bodden said an administrative error between the Prison and the police led him to serving almost half a year extra behind bars.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a statement to Cayman 27 on Tuesday (08 Aug) which said Mr. Bodden was released from Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service on 8 February 2017.

Mr. Bodden said the error cost him in more ways than one in particular job opportunities.

“Believe it or not because I was told I was getting out this time and I told the people out there I was getting out this time and the people couldn’t wait no longer so I lost all kind of numerous opportunities,” Mr. Bodden said.

Life went on for the 39-year-old West Bayer’s family while he was in prison and now with his two daughters expecting babies he’s pressed for time.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

