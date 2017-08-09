C3 Pure Fibre
Bodden claims extra prison time cost him jobs

August 8, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Sherlock Bodden said an administrative error between the Prison and the police led him to serving almost half a year extra behind bars.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a statement  to Cayman 27 on Tuesday (08 Aug) which said Mr. Bodden was released from Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service on 8 February 2017.

Mr. Bodden said the error cost him in more ways than one in particular job opportunities.

“Believe it or not because I was told I was getting out this time and I told the people out there I was getting out this time and the people couldn’t wait no longer so I lost all kind of numerous opportunities,” Mr. Bodden said.

Life went on for the 39-year-old West Bayer’s family while he was in prison and now with his two daughters expecting babies he’s pressed for time.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

