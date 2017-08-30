Boss defends summer job programme, says teens get good job experience.

One businessman is hitting back at social media critics who took him to task after 11 out of 12 of his summer trainees walked off the job. Last week we brought you the story of businessman Lincoln Robinson and the challenges he has faced this year and social media was unforgiving.

“Maybe the person them that’s doing the backlash don’t understand wait I was saying from first part,” said Businessman & Community Activist, Lincoln Robinson.

Businessman Lincoln Robinson has been getting backlash on social media after he says almost all of his summer interns quit, but unlike alleged online, he says the teens who left were not doing heavy work, In fact he says they had to watch professionals work, Before getting their hands dirty.

“they get paid for the time that they come, they might ask them to pick up a screw driver at the mechanics, they might ask them to pass a spanner, they are not really doing hard work,” said Businessman & Activist, Lincoln Robinson.

He says has been creating opportunities for teens to get some experience in jobs they may want to peruse when they are older, like auto-mechanics and janitorial.

“It’s not about work, it’s about something that they love, they do it in school and they pick what they want,” said Mr. Robinson.

11 out of 12 teens did not complete the work placement, Mr. Robinson says he does not know why the trainees stopped showing up, but he says people have dropped out before, but not like this.

“Some of them say they have to go away for the summer, its many different reasons, some of them say they just do it for two weeks and they have to leave , they have to go Miami or somewhere else,” said Mr. Robinson.

Mr. Robinson says before the program kicks off, parents have to sign a waiver allowing them to partake in the job experience, but as the expression goes, you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.

Mr. Robinson says he, together with the programme organizers, will work to ensure that next summer’s job cohort will be better.

