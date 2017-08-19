Botanic park’s newest garden will teach the youth how to grow their own food

The Botanic Park’s newest Children’s Garden won’t just be teaching the youth about the environment, but it will also teach them how to grow their own food.

The 1.2 acre Children’s Garden, which will be the Botanic Park’s newest attraction will teach the upcoming generation about the environment. It will also have plots of land designated for every school in Grand Cayman, for students to learn how to grow their own food.

“It’s not going to be a farm per se but every school will have the ability to learn all the various aspects of growing vegetables and growing flowers, all the delicate intricacies that goes into it and not just going to the store and buying it,” said General Manager of the Botanic Park, John Lawrus.

The Children’s Garden is expected to start construction at the end of this year or early next year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

