Botanic park’s newest garden will teach the youth how to grow their own food

August 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Botanic Park’s newest Children’s Garden won’t just be teaching the youth about the environment, but it will also teach them how to grow their own food.

The 1.2 acre Children’s Garden, which will be the Botanic Park’s newest attraction will teach the upcoming generation about the environment. It will also have plots of land designated for every school in Grand Cayman, for students to learn how to grow their own food.

“It’s not going to be a farm per se but every school will have the ability to learn all the various aspects of growing vegetables and growing flowers, all the delicate intricacies that goes into it and not just going to the store and buying it,” said General Manager of the Botanic Park, John Lawrus.

The Children’s Garden is expected to start construction at the end of this year or early next year.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

