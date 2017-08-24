C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Bowles: RugbyTown 7’s offers opportunity for new players

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

After a grueling training camp, Cayman’s Rugby Sevens will put themselves to the test in Colorado this weekend at Rugbytown Sevens. After selecting 12 players from a group of 29, Technical Director Jovan Bowles says the mix is just right.

“Your core numbers, your core players of your team are always the ones that are gonna hold the nucleus of the side, and your new comers are those guys who are gonna step up to the plate and show what they have.”

The group is made up of 7 new faces and 5 returnees from the 2016 Rugby Americas North squad, Bowles says this tournament is more developmental in nature.

“We’ve always spoken about Rugby Americas North as a qualifier for CAC Games, Commonwealth Games and these are Olympic based sports where you have to be a passport holder, so it gives our local players an opportunity to shine.” Bowles says the group has come together nicely.

“The competition and camaraderie that came out of it, the humbles of the boys, taking in the information and actually exerting it out onto the field.

Cayman will play in a Pool D against UK’s British Army, United States’ Socal Griffins and the hometown Glendale Merlins.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: