Bowles: RugbyTown 7’s offers opportunity for new players

After a grueling training camp, Cayman’s Rugby Sevens will put themselves to the test in Colorado this weekend at Rugbytown Sevens. After selecting 12 players from a group of 29, Technical Director Jovan Bowles says the mix is just right.

“Your core numbers, your core players of your team are always the ones that are gonna hold the nucleus of the side, and your new comers are those guys who are gonna step up to the plate and show what they have.”

The group is made up of 7 new faces and 5 returnees from the 2016 Rugby Americas North squad, Bowles says this tournament is more developmental in nature.

“We’ve always spoken about Rugby Americas North as a qualifier for CAC Games, Commonwealth Games and these are Olympic based sports where you have to be a passport holder, so it gives our local players an opportunity to shine.” Bowles says the group has come together nicely.

“The competition and camaraderie that came out of it, the humbles of the boys, taking in the information and actually exerting it out onto the field.

Cayman will play in a Pool D against UK’s British Army, United States’ Socal Griffins and the hometown Glendale Merlins.

