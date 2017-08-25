Boxing: Barrett praises Montalvo, ‘exceptional young man’ ahead of Fight Night 5

Cayman’s Eduardo Montalvo will get a full training camp before October’s ‘Fight Night 5’, as well as a number of other regional opportunities to showcase his abilities in the ring.

Montalvo was thrust into the spotlight back at April’s ‘Fight Night 4’ when Hopkin Ebanks pulled out of the event with an illness. Montalvo lost to his opponent, Panama’s Charlie Wilson, but not without gaining the respect and praise of his peers and his coach.

“He will go to the Caribbean Championships, he’s one to watch out for, he’s highly talented. We’ve seen it against Canada. Work commitments have kept him out of other contest, but he’s an exceptional young man.”

Montalvo will compete at CIBA’s ‘Family Fun Day’ on 16th September and ‘Fight Night 5’ on 28th October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

