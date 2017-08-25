C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Boxing: Barrett praises Montalvo, ‘exceptional young man’ ahead of Fight Night 5

August 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Eduardo Montalvo will get a full training camp before October’s ‘Fight Night 5’, as well as a number of other regional opportunities to showcase his abilities in the ring.

Montalvo was thrust into the spotlight back at April’s ‘Fight Night 4’ when Hopkin Ebanks pulled out of the event with an illness. Montalvo lost to his opponent, Panama’s Charlie Wilson, but not without gaining the respect and praise of his peers and his coach.

“He will go to the Caribbean Championships, he’s one to watch out for, he’s highly talented. We’ve seen it against Canada. Work commitments have kept him out of other contest, but he’s an exceptional young man.”

Montalvo will compete at CIBA’s ‘Family Fun Day’ on 16th September and ‘Fight Night 5’ on 28th October.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: