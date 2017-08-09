Boxing: Barrett wants monthly fights for Cayman’s athletes

It’s been one week since the Cayman Islands Boxing Association appointed new leadership atop of the community, confirming the return of head coach Ryan Barrett.

The coach had previously called for change before the new administration was appointed, laying out some of the things he would like to see materialize upon his return.

“These boxers want to box. Regular shows, monthly, even if they are just in the gym to keep the boxers active.”

Barrett says his plan for Cayman’s boxers runs up to the 2020 Olympics, but experience is needed to make those strides.

“We go to these major tournaments with only a few fights under our belts, so hopefully under the new team we will be able to get them more fights.”

Leyla Jackson was recently named the new president of the Cayman Islands Boxing Association, while Mike Laurenson replaced Jackson as Vice-President.

