C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Boxing: Barrett wants monthly fights for Cayman’s athletes

August 8, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

It’s been one week since the Cayman Islands Boxing Association appointed new leadership atop of the community, confirming the return of head coach Ryan Barrett.

The coach had previously called for change before the new administration was appointed, laying out some of the things he would like to see materialize upon his return.

“These boxers want to box. Regular shows, monthly, even if they are just in the gym to keep the boxers active.”

Barrett says his plan for Cayman’s boxers runs up to the 2020 Olympics, but experience is needed to make those strides.

“We go to these major tournaments with only a few fights under our belts, so hopefully under the new team we will be able to get them more fights.”

Leyla Jackson was recently named the new president of the Cayman Islands Boxing Association, while Mike Laurenson replaced Jackson as Vice-President.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: