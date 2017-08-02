C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Boxing: CIBA names Jackson as President, Barrett to return

August 2, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association has a new President: Leyla Jackson. Mike Laurenson, owner of Elite Marble and Granite and the major sponsor of the CIBA, will assume the role of Vice-President.

Jackson also confirmed that Head Coach Ryan Barrett will return to his role.

Jackson released a statement to Cayman 27 on her appointment:

“Boxing is such an important sport, in particular for youth at risk. It is so motivating to see how much boxing has grown in the Cayman Islands over the last 12 months. As such, it has become necessary to implement changes to accommodate growth. An election was held last night and a new board was appointed. Boxers, technical officials and all of our coaches took part under the supervision of independent observers.

The register of members and executive is being filled with government and the companies registrar now and we anticipate being fully operational, with new exciting plans in the next few weeks. As soon as our plans are finalized, you will be the first to know.

Finally, please allow me to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to boxing, and who continues to contribute. In particular, the Ministry, the Olympic Committee, our sponsors, the outgoing board and Ms. Anne-Marie Byrd who has dedicated countless number of years to the development of this programme.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: