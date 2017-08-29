Boxing the hot topic in Friday’s LA

C3 Pure Fibre
August 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo brought the Cayman Islands Boxing Association into the forefront at Friday’s LA, citing the Association’s loss of international recognition, as well as funding for coaching salaries as primary topics of discussion for Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

“The organization now sort of in limbo, I’m hearing of concerns that coaches aren’t being paid, apparently the former president of the association has cancelled the work permit for the Head Coach without him knowing.”

Cayman 27 confirmed this with Head Coach Ryan Barrett late last week.

“It’s a three year permit, now obviously its been cancelled, that’s the hold up, that’s hold up, that’s the only reason I’m still here in London .”

O’Connor-Connolly spoke further to the issues within the Boxing Association.

“They have been paid funds due under this grant from the Ministry up until the end of June, and the Ministry has refused to release any further funds until they get their act in order, but I’m happy to report that it is not a stagnant position, but in fact that they are vigorously ensuing to re-establish themself. They have formed a new corporate company which is now legal, they are also seeking to get on par with international standards.”

CIBA President Leyla Jackson issues this statement to Cayman 27 earlier today:

“The international recognition was jeopardized by the dissolution of the legal entity on 31 July 2007. This position has only relatively recently come to light and this necessitated the election that was held a few weeks ago. Since this time everything has been put into place legally and is now in full compliance and working order. Whatever missteps may have occurred in the past, CIBA wishes to move forward in a new era of successful competition by Cayman in the international forum. We are working with the assistance of the Ministry and have every confidence that we will be fully operational in the coming weeks as we have an exciting schedule of events and fundraisers planned. In the meantime, our team has grown significantly and everyone – boxers, coaches and athletes, are on the same page to make the Association a success”

