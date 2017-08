The attorney for Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush says the misdemeanor battery charge against the West Bay West MLA will be dropped.

Keith Seltzer says the Florida State Attorney’s Office is expected to file the relevant paperwork later Friday (4 August).

Mr. Bush was charged with simple battery after a casino employee alleged he touched her buttocks.

He was arrested 17 July and released from jail the next day on $1,000 cash bond.

