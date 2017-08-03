BREAKING: Missing boater may have been found

One of the men missing at sea since June may have been found.

A police spokesperson confirms there has been a report of a man in Mexico that may be one of the missing boaters. Police confirm they have received this report and are investigating.

Edward Hendrick-Hydes — also known as Edward Rivers — and Chadwick Bodden left Grand Cayman on a fishing trip 23 June and were scheduled to return 28 June. They never returned.

A man was found adrift in a boat in the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week, according to police. The man is in very poor condition and enquiries continue, the RCIPS spokesperson said.

Cayman 27 has been unable to independently confirm the name of the person in Mexico.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

