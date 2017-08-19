Business Beat: Pani Indian Kitchen

For this week’s business beat we look into Camana Bay’s newest restaurant, Pani Indian Kitchen.

The authentic Indian Restaurant opened on 1st August and gives persons visiting Camana Bay a chance to experience cuisine from the various regions in India, from the interior décor, inspired by the vibrant colors found at Indian street bazaars, to the menu filled with dishes from all over India, Chef Ilaya Sevugaperumal says the restaurant is a dream come true.

“And we’re getting very good feedback, it’s awesome feedback, its not very good its awesome feedback , even Indian people are coming here and they say like , we never had food like this , we have to go on vacation to have food like that , that’s kind of comments we’re getting back from the people, it’s great to hear that,” said Ilaya Sevugaperumal, Chef from Pani Indian Kitchen.

For more information about Pani Indian Kitchen: https://camanabay.com/grand-cayman-restaurants/pani_indian_kitchen

