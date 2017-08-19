C3 Pure Fibre
Business Beat: Pani Indian Kitchen

August 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

For this week’s business beat we look into Camana Bay’s newest restaurant, Pani Indian Kitchen.

The authentic Indian Restaurant opened on 1st August and gives persons visiting Camana Bay a chance to experience cuisine from the various regions in India, from the interior décor, inspired by the vibrant colors found at Indian street bazaars, to the menu filled with dishes from all over India, Chef Ilaya Sevugaperumal says the restaurant is a dream come true.

“And we’re getting very good feedback, it’s awesome feedback, its not very good its awesome feedback , even Indian people are coming here and they say like , we never had food like this , we have to go on vacation to have food like that , that’s kind of comments we’re getting back from the people, it’s great to hear that,” said Ilaya Sevugaperumal, Chef from Pani Indian Kitchen.

For more information about Pani Indian Kitchen: https://camanabay.com/grand-cayman-restaurants/pani_indian_kitchen

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

