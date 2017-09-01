Cabinet removes Liquor Licensing Board boss 3 weeks after investigation begins

Cabinet removed Woody DaCosta as head of the Liquor Licensing Board, according to Minister of Commerce Hon. Joey Hew.

Mr. DaCosta’s removal comes three weeks the Internal Audit Unit launched of an investigation into how the Red Bay Peanuts gas station was granted permission to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Mr. DaCosta’s removal was a “reshuffling” of the board, according to Mr. Hew, who adds such moves are common when a new Government comes into power.

Tortuga Rum Company CEO Robert Hamaty, who has publicly criticised the board’s move to grant the license, says he supports Mr. DaCosta’s removal.

“It’s a good move because before there was nobody on the board that had a legal background or anybody that took an oath to uphold the law,” he said.

Local media reports have board member Noel Williams stepping into Mr. DaCosta’s place, with Lynn Bodden — a partner at Bodden and Bodden law firm, — appointed as deputy.

“You either put people who are experienced or you go back to taking it out of Department of Commerce and Investment and put it as an independent body, that is basically what it is and I think the moves that are being made now is the correct move,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Hamaty believes the license was granted in error and says the reintroduction of on-site inspectors would prevent similar situations in future. But he says the law also needs changing.

“The other thing is if this mistake in the law that I addressed from 2012 is not changed then people will continue to sell packaged liquor on a Sunday,” said Mr. Hamaty

Applicants can request two types of licenses that have different allowances, the package licence and retail licence. Mr. Hamaty says the retail license is not appropriate for gas stations.

Cayman 27 reached out to the lawyers representing Peanuts Gas Station today on this latest development and they said they had no comment.

Mr. DaCosta told Cayman 27 he would comment Friday (1 September) on the matter. Mr. DaCosta is a radio host with Rooster 101 FM, which shares a mutual owner with Cayman 27 in Hurley’s Media Ltd.

